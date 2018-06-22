

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices decreased for the third straight month in May, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in April.



The price index for home sales declined 1.6 percent, while those for export sales increased by 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices climbed 0.8 percent from April, when it dropped by 0.8 percent. It was the first rise in five months.



