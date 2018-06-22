SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the role of procurement transformation in achieving organizational goals. Procurement transformation is a systematic approach aimed at improving every aspect that impacts procurement within an organization. It helps organizations to ensure long-term sustainability in order to achieve organizational goals. Additionally, factors such as category management, strategic sourcing, contract and supplier management, and technology implementation act as key components of a well-defined procurement transformation strategy.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Organizations across the globe are increasingly focusing on enhancing their procurement strategies to improve the overall corporate growth."
Top three procurement transformation mistakes:
- Reworking every aspect of procurement It's essential for procurement officials to be selective about the procurement processes or elements of the organization that need a real transformation.
- Assuming that it is all about sourcing - Procurement transformation greatly relies upon several factors, such as employee skill, technology sophistication, and company culture.
- The notion that it only deals with savings To achieve sustainable procurement excellence, it is essential to design a blueprint to measure performance and spot savings opportunities.
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
