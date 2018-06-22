Automotive Braking Component Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 101 Bn by 2026: TMR

Transparency Market Research, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Automotive Braking Component Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026". According to the report, the global automotive braking component market is expected to surpass US$ 101 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

The global braking component market is projected to be driven by increase in demand for occupant safety. Rise in number of young consumers with preference for high-speed vehicles is boosting the demand for prompt and responsive brakes.

Government emphasis on pedestrian safety and rise in awareness among consumers are propelling the global braking component market. Increase in demand for high-performance vehicles is fuelling the automotive braking component market. Rise in sales of sports utility vehicles in North America and Europe and their usage in off-terrains have driven the demand for robust braking systems. Increasing preference of people for quieter and smoother running brakes have fueled the usage of ceramic and organic brake pads. Metal brake pads are cost-effective and conventional; therefore, this segment accounts for a prominent share of the market. Usage of organic and ceramic brake pads permits effective, sudden braking. Ceramic brake pads have fine copper wire mesh, which increase friction and heat conductivity. These brake pads generate less dust particles and have longer shelf-life.

Rise in vehicle production in developing countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India is driving the automotive braking component market. High demand for commercial vehicles due to GDP growth and improvement in infrastructure is driving the demand for braking components. The fixed caliper brake segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace, due to rise in demand owing to their usage in heavy-duty and high-speed vehicles. Fixed calipers have rigid mounting and hence, they offer efficient braking performance under heavy load and at high speed.

Demand for stainless steel brake lines is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to high cracking resistance and strong brake lines. Stainless steel brake lines have higher durability and low risk of failure; therefore, stainless steel brake lines are being increasingly utilized in premium and luxury vehicles.

Key players operating in the global automotive braking component market include Continental AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, AISIN SEIKI, Borg Warner, FTE Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Nissin Kogya Co., Hitachi Ltd., Brakes India, Haldex Group, Federal Mogul LLC., Hella Pagid GmbH, Hutchinson SA, Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd., Nisshinbo Brake Inc., MAT Holdings, TMD Friction Holdings GmbH, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., Meritor, Inc., Mando Corporation, ADVICS CO., LTD., EXEDY Corporation, and Knorr Bremse AG.

