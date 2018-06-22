If implemented, the huge tendering exercise would dwarf anything that has gone before it. Minister explains bidding will also include solar manufacturing and storage elements.India's Minister for New & Renewable Energy has mooted the world's largest single solar bid - a 100 GW tender that would also include storage and solar equipment manufacturing. However no direct timetable has yet been set for the record-busting exercise. "The biggest [renewable energy] tender was floated in Spain," said MNRE minister RK Singh during the inauguration of a 1,500 kWp solar plant at a Sikh gurdwara in New Delhi. ...

