

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company expects software and services billings growth to be in double-digits; and total software and services revenue growth of between 8% to 10% year-over-year. Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be positive, for the fiscal year.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03. Non-GAAP revenue was $217 million with GAAP revenue of $213 million. Total non-GAAP software and services revenue was $193 million, up 14% year- over-year.



'We are off to a solid start in fiscal 2019, with 14% year-over-year growth in total software and services revenue driven by strong double-digit billings and an increase in recurring revenue' said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.



