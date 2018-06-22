

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced a partnership with Bullitt Group, a British smartphone and consumer electronics maker, to develop new highly-secure connected devices that are certified as 'BlackBerry Secure.' Bullitt intends to embed BlackBerry cybersecurity technology into a range of rugged Cat (Caterpillar Inc.) and Land Rover branded products to address the needs of their security-conscious consumer and enterprise customers.



Bullitt Group designs, develops and produces products for specific target audiences with relevant key features. Bullitt Group devices are used by customers in over 100 countries, with a strong focus in EMEA, North America, and Latin America. Bullitt Group holds global mobile licenses from Caterpillar Inc. and Land Rover, and has a growing portfolio of connected device products covering the rugged, lifestyle and outdoor categories.



'This new deal will allow us to expand our BlackBerry Secure footprint into the more than 100 markets that Bullitt Group currently distributes its products, especially in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,' said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry.



BlackBerry Secure is a highly secure software platform to connect people, devices, processes and systems. A BlackBerry Secure license provides product manufacturers with a deeply embedded security solution that comprises BlackBerry's proprietary software and applications.



