High-quality, low-latency connectivity delivering 'live' broadcast of FIFA World Cup in Russia to audiences around the world

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), and Broadcast Media Communications (BMC UK) have teamed up on the delivery of end-to-end connectivity for the 'live' broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018. This event is being carried across GCX's network, via BMC, from Frankfurt to the London Broadcasting House of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and used exclusively by BBC Sport to broadcast the matches to British audiences.

"FIFA World Cup matches are amongst the most watched and followed sporting events in the world, especially important for soccer fans across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It is, therefore, critical for us to provide these fans with smooth, uninterrupted access to the game," said Lee Russell, Operations Director at BMC UK. "With GCX's expansive Global Network and its proven media capabilities, we are once again delivering an unrivaled viewing experience to our viewers."

"We are delighted to partner with BMC UK again to provide high-quality connectivity, enabling live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup to global viewers who can enjoy this highly anticipated event," said Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International. "The broadcast from Frankfurt to BBC London Broadcasting House is being facilitated through the integration of GCX's privately-owned Global Network with BMC's resilient Media Quality Network, tailored to meet the high-quality connectivity standards of sports, news and special broadcast events."

GCX's end-to-end network solution will provide fast, dedicated and reliable connectivity, enabling BMC to deliver live video contributions into BBC's coverage of the FIFA World Cup, as well as active monitoring of the transmission over GCX's Global Network, ensuring consistent broadcast quality for global audiences.

GCX's privately-owned Global Network is distinguished by its unmatched geographic coverage and ability to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity across the globe, linking up established markets in Europe and North America to the emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, and optimized for the high-performance delivery and distribution of content, typically required by media and broadcasting companies.

