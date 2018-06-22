

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.24 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $0.21 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $4.79 billion from $4.54 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.24 Bln. vs. $0.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $4.79 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.



