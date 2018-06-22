Wealth Dynamix announces its recent ranking in the Financial Times FT 1000, the complete list of Europe's fastest-growing companies. The firm was named the 5th fastest growing Fintech Company with an impressive 1,500 +% revenue growth over a 4-year period.

The FT 1000 lists the companies in 31 European countries that have achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue. Technology remains the best represented sector, contributing 155 companies to the list.

Commenting on this success, Niklas Lindberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Wealth Dynamix said "Wealth Dynamix has had an outstanding year through which we have built on much-valued long-term relationships and engaged on new partnerships with clients on a global scale. We are honoured to be recognised by The Financial Times and I believe our success is testament to the importance of client lifecycle management for firms seeking to stay at the forefront of today's fast-changing financial services landscape. We look forward to building on this success to realise further efficiencies and opportunities for our clients in the future."

With outstanding success already achieved in the first two quarters of 2018, it looks like this growth trajectory is set to continue for Wealth Dynamix.

Wealth Dynamix offers a Client Lifecycle Management solution, WDX ONE, designed to address the regulatory and digital challenges of today's wealth management industry, driving long-term client satisfaction, creating future business opportunities and improving the company's overall efficiency. Importantly, WDX ONE helps drive the key management information to enable senior management to carry out the necessary changes to their business.

