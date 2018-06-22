Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power's Hai Long Offshore Wind Project Awarded Additional 744 Megawatts in Taiwan Auction

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) today announced that the Taiwan Bureau of Energy ("BOE") has awarded 232 megawatts ("MW") to the Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm ("Hai Long 2") and 512 MW to the Hai Long 3 offshore wind farm ("Hai Long 3") under Taiwan's offshore wind auction program. These awards are separate from and in addition to the 300 MW in 2024 that Hai Long 2 was allocated by the Taiwan BOE on April 30, 2018 under Taiwan's Feed-in-Tariff ("FIT") program. Northland and its partner Yushan Energy Co. Ltd. ("Yushan Energy") own 60% and 40%, respectively, of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3.

This is another significant step for Northland in Taiwan, with a second and third project progressing to connect to Taiwan's grid in 2025, subject to securing 20-year power purchase agreements. Taken together with the FIT award, the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms now total 1,044 MW of offshore wind capacity in Taiwan.

Northland is building a leading offshore wind ownership and operations platform in Taiwan; today's allocation contributes to the achievement of this objective as well as offering strong synergies in development, construction, and operations.

Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 received environmental permits in early 2018 and development work is ongoing. Project economics and financing details will be finalized as development progresses; selection of the turbine supplier and negotiation of construction contracts is underway.

"Today's announcement represents another significant milestone for Northland," said John Brace, CEO of Northland. "This additional capacity will enhance our ability to generate efficiencies in the delivery of world class offshore wind projects that will build up the local supply chain, supporting the achievement of Taiwan's ambitious green energy targets from multiple aspects."

NORTHLAND POWER'S OFFSHORE WIND STRATEGY

Northland Power's objective is to build a leading global offshore wind ownership and operations platform with a full range of operating, development and investment activities. Obtaining additional capacity through the auction for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 projects further contributes to the achievement of this objective. Taiwan is a key focus for Northland, given its robust economy, good investment climate and strong support for renewable energy.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,458 MW (2,029 net Northland interest) of operating generating capacity and 252 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project, in addition to the 300 MW (net 180 MW) of grid capacity allocated to the Hai Long 2 offshore wind project; the Company is pursuing additional growth, with significant opportunities across multiple development markets and technologies. Northland's cash flows are diversified over five geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

About Yushan Energy Co. Ltd.

Yushan Energy Co. Ltd., is an offshore wind energy business and part of Singapore-based Enterprize Energy Group, a low-carbon energy business, which, in addition to the Hai Long Projects in Taiwan, has operations in Vietnam and the United Kingdom. The Enterprize Energy Group specializes in the identification and evaluation of early stage development opportunities in Asia and Europe and assembles partnerships to take projects forward through development to financing and construction.

The management team was engaged in the early development of the UK offshore wind sector, notably conceiving and developing the Ormonde Project which achieved several 'global-first' accolades: first commercial project to utilise four-legged 'jacket'-type turbine sub-structures; first commercial deployment of 5MW turbines, and the longest single export cable one-piece installation (42km).

For further information contact:

Barb Bokla, Manager, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1438

Sarah Charuk, Director of Communications, (647) 288-1105

investorrelations@northlandpower.com (mailto:investorrelations@northlandpower.com)

www.northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Northland Power Inc. via Globenewswire

