

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar spiked up against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The aussie advanced to a 9-day high of 0.9873 against the loonie and a 4-day high of 0.7437 against the greenback, from its early lows of 0.9816 and 0.7373, respectively.



The aussie recovered to 1.5661 against the euro and 1.0769 against the kiwi, from its early more than 5-week low of 1.5756 and a 2-day low of 1.0711, respectively.



The aussie hit a 3-day high of 81.90 against the yen, off its early 2-day low of 80.99.



If the aussie rises further, it may find resistance around 1.00 against the loonie, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.54 against the euro, 1.09 against the kiwi and 83.00 against the yen.



