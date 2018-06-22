

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Friday morning after Iran confirmed its opposition to a Saudi plan for OPEC to raise output.



The cartel is meeting in Vienna today for what is expected to be a contentious summit that will determine production for the rest of the year.



The Saudi delegation told the Guardian newspaper: 'An agreement was reached yesterday to release the equivalent of about 1m barrels to the market; it will be distributed pro rata.'



WTI light sweet oil was up $1 at $66.54 a barrel, improving from multi-week lows.



Baker Hughes relases its weekly U.S. oil rig count this afternoon.



On the economics front, the Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for June will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 56.3, down from 55.7 in the prior month.



