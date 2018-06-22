Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top vegan food trends you're about to see everywhere

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005285/en/

Top 7 Vegan Food Trends That Are Going Mainstream. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The past few years have seen a rise in the 'veganism' craze among people. Subsequently, there has been a boom of new vegan food trends, ingredients, and innovative recipes in the market. One trip to the market or a retail store is enough to understand the development that plant-based eating has made, as last year's vegan food trends have become grocery-store staples now. Since consumers are becoming more watchful of the products they put in their bodies and of the environmental influence they have, producers have started becoming more aware while catering to these needs. In one of our latest blogs, Infiniti has listed the top vegan food trends you're about to see everywhere.

"Today, vegan food has moved away from being tagged as 'boring' to more delicious options." says an industry expert from Infiniti

To know more about the scope of our engagement, speak to an expert

Top vegan food trends:

Meat alternatives: In recent times, cruelty-free meat alternatives have become one of the top vegan food trends that have been going mainstream. Lately, there has been a massive rise in innovative plant-based options, including lab-grown meat made from cultured animal cells. Last year, we saw an increase in the popularity of meatless burgers such as those from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. And now they're becoming available at grocery stores and restaurants across the nation.

In recent times, cruelty-free meat alternatives have become one of the top vegan food trends that have been going mainstream. Lately, there has been a massive rise in innovative plant-based options, including lab-grown meat made from cultured animal cells. Last year, we saw an increase in the popularity of meatless burgers such as those from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. And now they're becoming available at grocery stores and restaurants across the nation. 'Black food' trend: Activated charcoal is one of the healthy and most innovative vegan food trends doing the rounds today. They are known for being able to draw pollutants from the body and help with your well-being. Activated charcoal also reduces cholesterol and supports digestive health. Vegan food companies have brought in food trends like charcoal ice-cream and water that is becoming extremely popular among the vegan population. To know more about this engagement , speak to an expert

Activated charcoal is one of the healthy and most innovative vegan food trends doing the rounds today. They are known for being able to draw pollutants from the body and help with your well-being. Activated charcoal also reduces cholesterol and supports digestive health. Vegan food companies have brought in food trends like charcoal ice-cream and water that is becoming extremely popular among the vegan population. , Full-fat everything: Fat is back in trend. Vegan food products that are high in fat content, such as coconut, nuts, avocados, and seeds instead of processed food, are becoming favorites among people. These vegan food products guarantee that consumers intake healthy fats, which are not damaging to their body.

Fat is back in trend. Vegan food products that are high in fat content, such as coconut, nuts, avocados, and seeds instead of processed food, are becoming favorites among people. These vegan food products guarantee that consumers intake healthy fats, which are not damaging to their body. Request a proposal, to know more about the top vegan food trends you're about to see everywhere.

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top vegan food trends you're about to see everywhere.

View the complete list of the top vegan food trends you're about to see everywhere:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/top-vegan-food-trends

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005285/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us