Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Boreal Metals (TSXV: BMX), a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of zinc, copper, silver, gold, nickel and cobalt projects in Scandinavia, has started field work and exploration programs at its Modum cobalt project in Norway. The 13,115-hectare project surrounds southern Norway's historic Skuterud Mine, which is also known as the Modum Mine.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Boreal" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_l8ah2vq4/Boreal-Metals-TSXVBMX-started-field-work-and-exploration-programs-at-its-Modum-cobalt-project-in-Norway

The Modum property position surrounds an inlier of exploration licenses held and explored by third parties that partially cover the historic Skuterud Mine. Historic mine workings, prospects and trends of mineralization extend onto Boreal's land position. It is accessible year-round, with robust infrastructure including road, rail, power, and skilled labour in nearby municipalities.

The initial work programs at Modum will consist of surface sampling of soil and till materials along the geologic trend of the historic mining areas, with the intent of identifying extensions of the known zones of mineralization, as well as, new exploration targets. The planned programs cover the entire claim block and consist of sampling lines positioned along key geologic targets, and oriented perpendicular to the extension direction of known mineralization.

Sampling teams are also recording key geologic information and updating geologic maps of the area. The Company plans to use these data and observations to refine drill targeting and identify high priority targets for follow-up drill campaigns.

The Modum cobalt project, located approximately 75 kilometres west of Oslo, Norway, is one of four Scandinavian "battery metal" related projects controlled by Boreal Energy Metals Corp., a subsidiary of Boreal, that were acquired from EMX Royalty Corp. earlier in 2018. The company, with a total of 8 projects, continues to focus on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold and cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway.

Karl Antonius, President and CEO, stated: "This is an exciting time for Boreal as we begin exploring for cobalt in this historic mining district. The Skuterud Mine was Europe's largest and highest-grade producer of cobalt through the nineteenth century."

Modum was the primary source of the cobalt used for blue pigment in Europe during the late eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. It is estimated that the Skuterud Mine supplied over 80% of the world's commercially produced cobalt in the 1820's and 1830's with historic production estimated to have been in the order of 1,000,000 tonnes of mineralized material, with significant copper and gold mineralization.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.borealmetals.com contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, at 604-922-8810 or email info@borealmetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com