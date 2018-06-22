New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Dangers Lurking in Synthetic CBD Underscore Value of Quality Product," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA).

The company's commitment to quality may differentiate Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA) from all others in the sector. MCOA uses the highest-quality sourced raw materials to produce the finest quality botanical supplements and topicals on the market. To ensure quality and transparency, the company's hempSMART product line has been rigorously tested to validate its purity. Products developed by hempSMART are derived and formulated from industrial hemp containing naturally occurring CBD compounds that help support the body's natural endocannabinoid system. All hempSMART products contain tested levels and clinically researched ingredients designed to meet and exceed consumers expectations. The company recently re-launched its patent-pending wellness nootropic product hempSMART Brain, a "first of its kind" researched formulation for optimal brain function support, with 300mg of full spectrum CBD per bottle. HempSMART products also include full spectrum bioavailable CBD drops in form of a tincture containing a high concentration and potency of CBD, hempSMART Pain capsules with a blend of premium CBD and botanical supplements, and hempSMART Pain Cream with a synergistic combination of natural botanicals and full spectrum hemp extract to treat aching muscles and joints. In addition, the company now provides hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops, exclusively designed for fur-bearing family members.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com.

