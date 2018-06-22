

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced it will provide more details about the proposed capital distributions after CCAR results are released by the Federal Reserve next week.



State Street stated that, given the current year's more severe stress scenario and the nature of the company's business model that differs from that of a traditional commercial or investment bank, it believes that the DFAST results may not be fully indicative of the capital distributions that the company may be permitted to make following the CCAR results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX