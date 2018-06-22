Technavio analysts forecast the global DevOps platform market to post a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increased adoption of infrastructure as a code (IAC) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global DevOps platform market 2018-2022. IAC uses programming and coding techniques to automate the IT infrastructure for operational teams in the software development process. Organizations are implementing DevOps tools to shift from manual configuration of IT infrastructure to programmable IT infrastructure.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global DevOps platform market is the need to shorten time to market.

Global DevOps platform market: Need to shorten time to market

A sizeable portion of IT departments are under pressure as customers are demanding faster delivery of services. The demand for faster software upgrades is routine nowadays. In addition, due to frequent hacking attacks, software patches to fix the flaws in the main software architecture have become quite common. Therefore, software companies are focusing on developing faster service delivery models to provide timely updates and upgrades, the absence of which would result in an inevitable loss of existing customers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT spending, "DevOps tools help in increasing the effectiveness of operating conditions of an IT environment. Redundant tasks such as running codes for quality check several times are almost eliminated with the use of DevOps. The process also helps in the useful employment of manpower for core processes rather than on repetitive tasks."

Global DevOps platform market: Segmentation and analysis

This global DevOps platform market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunications, retail, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 56%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is projected to witness the maximum increase in its market share while the other two regions will see a decrease in their market shares over the forecast period.

