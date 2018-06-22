Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market to grow to USD 1.74 billion by 2022, according to their latest market research report.

Rising adoption of digital measurement meters is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market. Industries are replacing manual methods of measurement with digital technology in order to determine density and viscosity related values. Digital measurement products, such as digital density meters and digital viscosity meters, provide accurate and reliable measurement as they do not require manual operations to derive results. If the measurement is done manually, each operator obtains different results for the same sample. To avoid room for errors and to automate measurements, digital measurement products are used to derive densities and viscosities accurately in a short period of time.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising need for automated devices in process industries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market:

Global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market: Rising need for automated devices in process industries

Industries such as chemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical use ultrasonic density measurement devices like clamp-on detectors and density meters to ensure the proper mix of liquids. The automatic density meters help industries like chemical to check bath consistency, blending ratios, measurement in units, wetted materials compatibility with aggressive chemicals, and determine the concentration in percentages, molarity, normality, mole fraction, and parts per million.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forengineering tools, "Industrial density and viscosity measurement products accelerate the production time of process industries owing to the better repeatability of processes and reduction in human errors due to reduced manual operations. Industries are investing in such measurement products for larger production volumes, which, in turn, increases their profitability. Thus, automation has become a defining factor for companies to remain competitive in their respective industries."

Global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market: APAC's dominance to go through 2022

This market research report segments the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market into the following end-users (chemical and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, water and wastewater industry, and pharmaceutical industry), products (density meter and viscosity meter), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the chemical and petrochemical industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 24% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by 2022. This end-user will dominate the global market through 2022.

APAC dominated the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 37%. This region is expected to post steady growth, with the market share increasing by nearly 1% during the forecast period.

