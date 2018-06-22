Technavio analysts forecast the global ortho pediatric devices market to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The increase in development of new products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global ortho pediatric devices market. The market is characterized by continuous product developments by vendors that are investing heavily in R&D. Such product developments and upgrades will support market growth during the forecast period. This trend will further encourage vendors to invest heavily in developing advanced products to maintain their position in the market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in sports injuries in the pediatric population as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global ortho pediatric devices market:

Global ortho pediatric devices market: Increase in sports injuries in the pediatric population

The rise in the number of sports injuries in children is driving the market. Sport injuries are common among children of age group 10-16 years. The need for orthopedic implants in children has been increasing across the globe due to the increasing instances of injuries that result in bone injury and fracture. Sports injuries mainly occur during sports such as football, handball, and basketball in schools.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onIT professional services, "Repetitive injuries can result in growth-related disorders and microtrauma. The instances of tendon and ligament ailments such as tennis elbow and stress-related bone deformities are high among young athletes. In such cases, they need to undergo corrective surgeries that will lead to a demand for ortho pediatric devices and drive market growth."

Global ortho pediatric devices market trauma and deformities segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global ortho pediatric devices market into the following products (trauma and deformities, spine, and sports medicine) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the trauma and deformities segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to almost 37% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by over 1% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global ortho pediatric devices market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 58%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. EMEA is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

