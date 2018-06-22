

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 'safety' driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber was streaming a television show on her smartphone up until about the time of a fatal crash in March, according to a report from the Tempe Police Department.



Uber's self-driving Volvo SUV, which was traveling at under 44 miles per hour, had struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona on March 18.



It was the first fatality in any testing program involving autonomous vehicles. The National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB had opened an investigation into the accident.



The vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash, but a safety driver was behind the wheel as a back-up to intervene if the autonomous system failed. Following the crash, Uber temporarily stopped testing of its self-driving cars across North America.



The police report, released Thursday, said that the crash was 'entirely avoidable.' A review of video from inside the car showed that the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, was repeatedly looking down during the trip and not at the road.



Vasquez 'appears to react and show a smirk or laugh at various points during the times that she is looking down,' according to the report. She was 'distracted and looking down' for 31 percent of the nearly 22 minutes before the crash.



Vasquez glanced up just half a second before the car hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was pushing a bicycle across a road at night. Vasquez did not begin braking until after Herzberg was hit. Herzberg later died at a hospital.



Vasquez said in an NTSB interview that while her personal and business phones were in the vehicle, neither were in use until after the crash.



However, police obtained records from the streaming service Hulu, which showed that Vasquez was playing the television talent show 'The Voice' for about 42 minutes until 9.59 p.m., right up to the time of the crash.



The police also faulted Herzberg for unlawfully crossing the road at a location other than a marked crosswalk.



While Vasquez could face charges of vehicle manslaughter, it was not clear if she would be charged.



