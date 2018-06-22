sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,62 Euro		-0,08
-1,40 %
WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 Ticker-Symbol: RTL 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,585
5,971
17:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR5,62-1,40 %