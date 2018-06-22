The global plaque modification devices market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rising incidence of CADs. CVDs rank among the top five causes of death across all age groups in the world. There are different types of heart diseases such as CAD, rheumatic heart diseases, and stroke where CADs has the highest prevalence. According to a research, in 2015, above 400,000 succumbed to the disease across the globe. CADs occur because of fatty deposits on the inner walls of the arteries leading to narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries.

This market research report on the global plaque modification devices market 2018-2022alsoprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global plaque modification devices market:

Global plaque modification devices market: Technological advances

Constant advances in the care for CADs lead to improved treatment and availability of devices such as guide wires, micro-catheters, and stents to treat conditions such as CTOs. Technological advances also lead to the improvement in the general approach to treating CTOs involving techniques such as the hybrid approach. This method involves wires going around the plaque and re-entering the vessel after the occlusion.

"In 2017, a major vendor launched the first and only re-entry device with intravascular sound capabilities and needle deployment designed to assist arterial vessel intervention. Intravascular sound captures images of vessels in the peripheral vascular system from inside the artery. This allows physicians to identify a targeted area and place a catheter at a specific location," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global plaque modification devices market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global plaque modification devices market into the following products (thrombectomy devices, atherectomy devices, CTO devices, and EPD), end-users (hospitals and ACC), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The thrombectomy devices segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 35% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global plaque modification devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 40%. This was because of the increased investments in the cardiovascular treatment industry in the US.

