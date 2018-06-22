Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins further work for Safe Swift in the Mediterranean Sea

Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support activities in the Central Mediterranean Sea.
Upon demobilisation from her existing contract in mid-June, the Safe Swift mobilised to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of up to two months.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.
