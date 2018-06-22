sprite-preloader
Freitag, 22.06.2018

WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.06.2018 | 16:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins further work for Safe Swift in the Mediterranean Sea

Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support activities in the Central Mediterranean Sea.

Upon demobilisation from her existing contract in mid-June, the Safe Swift mobilised to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of up to two months.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 22 June 2018
Prosafe SE


For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)