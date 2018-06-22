sprite-preloader
Freitag, 22.06.2018

22.06.2018 | 16:31
PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £200.03m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £200.03m
Cash Position of £10.9m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,457.10p8,140,733
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 2444.17p
Income share price2215.00p
Discount to NAV(9.85)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 31/05/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p13.78
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p11.71
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.70
4RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p10.06
5Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p9.62
6Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.81
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p5.98
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.86
9Renold Plc Ordinary 5p4.30
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.96
11Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.94
12Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.62
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.97
14Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.68
15Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.29
16Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p1.13
17Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.87
18Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.65
19National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.61
20GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.57
21LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.52
22Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.50
23Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.38
24Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.37
25Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.10
26Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.01
27Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

© 2018 PR Newswire