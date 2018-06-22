Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 22
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £200.03m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £200.03m
|Cash Position of £10.9m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,457.10p
|8,140,733
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2444.17p
|Income share price
|2215.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(9.85)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 31/05/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|13.78
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.71
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.70
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.06
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.62
|6
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.81
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|5.98
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.86
|9
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.30
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.96
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.94
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.62
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.97
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.68
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.29
|16
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.13
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.87
|18
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.65
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.61
|20
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.57
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.52
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.50
|23
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.38
|24
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.37
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00