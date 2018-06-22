Turkey is going to the polls on Sunday, and many wonder whether president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's gamble on a snap election could backfire. Unless there is a shock at the ballot box though, the nation's energy sector trends are unlikely to be challenged. The solar PV sector is eagerly anticipating the details of a tender concerning 1 GW of photovoltaic capacity, set to be announced in the summer. pv magazine has reported on the latest available information regarding the tender - and the critical missing details that could define the country's solar PV future. Nevertheless it is certain the new ...

