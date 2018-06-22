The "Population Health Management Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Population Health Management Market accounted for $17.2 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% to reach $136.6 billion by 2026.

Few factors like government initiatives to control spread of diseases and acceptance of HCIT, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases, execution of the affordable care act in the U.S., necessity for affordable treatment options and advancement in IT and big data capabilities are fuelling the market growth. The focus on personalized medicine and value-based medicine generates abundant opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, improper data management capabilities and dearth of skilled professionals, threat to patient information and unwillingness to migrate from legacy systems are hampering the market growth. The infrastructure costs incurred to set up a strong population health management program are a challenge to the market.

By mode of operation, the cloud based operation or usage in healthcare has dramatically increased becoming both a strategic and operational necessity. Another big factor in the shift toward the cloud includes the protections for providers brought about by the new HIPAA revisions. With these protections the liability for keeping patient data secure has shifted to healthcare business associates.

Many organizations are in turn, shifting the contractual responsibility for securing the information to their vendors. Healthcare organizations are served using Cloud-based solutions to share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real time, and in the production of database registries.

Companies Mentioned

WeLLCentive, Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Epic Corporation, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Verscend Technologies, Inc.

Conifer Health solutions,LLC

Medecision,inc

Accenture PLP

Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.)

Enli Health Intelligence

EClinicalWorks

McKesson Corporation

Ockhardt Ltd.

Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

