A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" to ERIKA Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ) (Erika) (Sweden). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Erika's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Erika's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that is at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and prudent reserving, as well as a conservative and liquid investment portfolio. Its investments consist of cash and an intragroup cash pooling agreement with its ultimate parent, Universal Care S.à.r.l. (UCS). Erika makes use of this facility to mitigate foreign exchange volatility and manage liquidity requirements. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the company's significant exposure to credit risk associated with reinsurance recoverables from Erika's sole reinsurer, which does not have a credit rating.

Erika has a strong operating performance track record, as demonstrated by a five-year average combined ratio of 91% (2013-2017) and a five-year (2013-2017) average return on equity of 10.8%. The company has reported a technical surplus in each of the past 12 years (2006-2017), demonstrating sound underwriting practices.

The business profile assessed as limited reflects Erika's small and concentrated portfolio, as well as its limited control over distribution. Erika is the primary provider of travel insurance to people travelling worldwide on the various international education programmes offered by the Education First (EF) sphere. Erika and its ultimate parent, UCS, are part of the wider EF sphere. The risks associated with the company's small and concentrated portfolio are mitigated partially by its moderate product risk and good geographical diversification.

