Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Shelf Drilling, Ltd.'s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 25, 2018. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SHLFo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: KYG236271055 Order book ID: 156883 Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 MIC Code: FNSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.