XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 June 2018

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 21 June 2018 Mr. Mike Laver, President, Corporate Development, exercised options over 30,750 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 946 pence each. On the same day Mr. Laver sold 30,750 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,512 pence each. The options were granted on 10 October 2012 under the Company's Share Option Plan.

Following the transaction, there is no change to Mr. Laver's beneficial interest in 39,500 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Michael R Laver 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status President, Corporate Development (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 946 pence (exercise price) 30,750 3,512 pence (sale price) 30,750 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



30,750 ordinary shares (exercised and sold)



946p per share (exercise price)

3,512p per share (sale price) (f) Date of the transaction 21 June 2018 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman