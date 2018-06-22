Dental 3D Printing Market Worth 5.06 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Printer, 3D Scanner), Service) Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet) Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End User - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%. The key factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, rapid growth in the geriatric population and its association with the rising prevalence of edentulism, and increasing disposable income in developing countries.

Browse 175 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 215 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dental 3D Printing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-3d-printing-market-258228239.html

By technology, the vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017

On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global Dental 3D Printing Market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.

By application, the prosthodontics segment held the largest share of the Dental 3D Printing Market in 2017

Based on application, this market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

In 2017, the dental laboratories segment held the largest share of Dental 3D Printing Market, by end user

Based on end user, the Dental 3D Printing Market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental laboratories segment dominated the Dental 3D Printing Market in 2017. The large share can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the Dental 3D Printing Market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, development of 3D printing technologies offering high accuracy and reduced time for printing, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising popularity of digital dentistry.

The key players in the Dental 3D Printing Market include 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US/Israel), Renishaw (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), EOS (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), DWS (Italy), Planmeca (Finland), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Dental Wings (Canada), Carbon (US), and Asiga (Australia).

