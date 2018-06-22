- Company honored for providing exceptional customer experiences across the globe -

Loyalty Magazine has announced that Marks Spencer (M&S) has been chosen as the winner of the Best Customer Experience category at its annual awards ceremony, held on Wednesday 19th June.

The award was entered in partnership with InMoment, M&S's provider of customer experience (CX) intelligence solutions for its international Voice of Customer (VoC) programme. The prestigious award recognises M&S's development of a consistent CX approach across the global marketplace, placing the customer at the heart of every strategic decision.

Held at The Pavilion, Tower of London, The Loyalty Magazine Awards are now in their seventh year and pay tribute to the creativity, ingenuity, technical brilliance and sheer marketing genius that it takes to produce a world-class loyalty initiative. M&S was selected as a winner in recognition of the total renovation of its customer service strategy, which has seen the launch of a global initiative which gathers, analyses and responds to customer feedback, taking into account the cultural nuances of each country it operates in.

John Heatherington, International Operations Manager at M&S, commented: "Our customer experience programme has gone through a complete overhaul since 2016, and we've worked diligently to create a strategy which enhances the way we connect with and listen to our customers. To be recognised by Loyalty Magazine by winning the Best Customer Experience Award is a wonderful achievement and we're proud to take home such a prestigious accolade. Our new model not only provides brand consistency, but also captures the nuances of each culture we operate in. This approach is yielding fantastic results and we're excited to continue to evolve this programme with InMoment."

Simon Fraser, Senior Director CX Strategy at InMoment, added: "It's an honour to work closely with M&S and help implement its global CX programme with a finely-tuned, localised approach. M&S is dedicated to making every moment special for its customers and it's brilliant to see the retailer recognised for its tireless efforts with this award win. We are certain their hard work and dedication to honouring customer feedback, whilst utilising the latest developments in CX technology, will further cement their position as market leaders in the retail industry."

Commenting on M&S's winning customer experience strategy, the Loyalty Magazine Awards body said: "This is an excellent example of using innovation on a global basis to engage with customers in order to lift business using the M&S toolset. It allows the retailer to impact on hundreds of thousands of customers in multiple countries at the same time."

