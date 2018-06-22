DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD AND SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCED LIFE IS STRANGE 2, FIRST EPISODE AVAILABLE ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

An all-new 5-episode story of the blockbuster LIFE IS STRANGETM franchise begins in September 2018

June 22, 2018. DONTNOD Entertainment, a French independent video game creator and developer, announces that the critically acclaimed and award-winning LIFE IS STRANGETM franchise, will be back with an all-new 5-episode story.

LIFE IS STRANGE™ 2 is coming to XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC on September 27th, 2018.

Watch the LIFE IS STRANGE 2 release date reveal now: https://youtu.be/9XvglTk9VyU

THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRIT™, a narrative experience demo that links to LIFE IS STRANGETM 2, releases 100% free on June 26, 2018, on XBOX ONE®, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC.

« After the international success of the first episodic season of LIFE IS STRANGE™, a blockbuster purchased by over 3 million unique players, we are very excited to unveil the first episode of this new season, LIFE IS STRANGE™ 2. We intend to build on the virtuous dynamics momentum of the franchise » said Oskar Guilbert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DONTNOD.

LIFE IS STRANGE™ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LifeIsStrangeGame/

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeIsStrange



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About SQUARE ENIX Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 141 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 66 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at http://eu.square-enix.com/en

