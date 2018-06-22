

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Addressing the media before leaving Singapore after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month, President Donald Trump asked Time magazine reporter Brian Bennett: 'Am I on the cover again this week?' A typical Trump rhetoric followed: 'Boy, have I .. so many covers.'



And the magazine is bringing out its July 2 edition with Trump on its cover page.



It shows a photo illustration featuring a scared little girl juxtaposed against the towering Trump looming over her in a black suit, with a catchword, 'Welcome to America.'



The photo of the two-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother was being searched and detained in McAllen, Texas, was taken by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore for Getty Images.



The touching picture became the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in the United States in the wake of the family separation crisis.



Time said its editors selected Moore's photograph 'due to the power of the image, which appeared as critics from across the political spectrum attacked President Trump's now-reversed policy of separating children from parents who are being detained for illegally entering the United States.'



