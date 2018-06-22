Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Results of General Meetings

22 June 2018

Magnolia Petroleum plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Results of General Meetings

Magnolia Petroleum plc, the US focused oil and gas exploration announces that, at the general meeting held today in respect of approving the disposal of assets and at the adjourned general meeting in respect of cancellation, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolution approving the cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM was conditional on the approval of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by shareholders. As a result of passing the resolution, the last day of dealings in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM will be 29 June 2018 and the cancellation will take effect from 07:00 a.m. (GMT) on 2 July 2018.

Further, following shareholder approval to dispose of assets, the Company will immediately proceed with the disposal of the Oklahoma and North Dakota assets, as previously announced.

On 6 June 2018, the Company announced there was a risk that it would not be able to publish its audited financial information for the year to 31 December 2017 by 30 June 2018. It now confirms that this is the case.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

