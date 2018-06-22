sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2018 | 18:07
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Russell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Investment Manager of Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
b)LEI 549300UFC1OUPOC56E39
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



GB00BMPHJ807
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
80.00p75,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume



- Price
e)Date of the transaction22 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2018 PR Newswire