

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets traded in the green for much of Friday's session and finished mostly higher. The markets wavered a bit late in the afternoon following another tariff threat from U.S. President Trump, this time aimed at the European auto industry.



'Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here!' he tweeted.



Investor sentiment received an early boost from the news that finance ministers from 19 nations finalized plans to get Greece out of its eight-year bailout program. Also, a top lawmaker in Italy's far-right League party reportedly said the government doesn't want to exit the euro.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.06 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.11 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.49 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.54 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.04 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.67 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.85 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom rose 0.97 percent on reports that its IT services arm is cutting up to 10,000 jobs



Siemens gained 1.22 percent on reports that the engineering group is mulling merging its industrial divisions in a revamp.



In Paris, Airbus advanced 2.08 percent after saying it is accelerating measures to reduce risks stemming from Brexit.



Eurozone private sector regained some momentum in June fueled by an improved service sector performance, while the pace of growth in manufacturing activity waned. The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 54.8 in June from 54.1 in May, flash data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The score was forecast to fall to 53.9.



Germany's private sector growth picked up pace in June, driven by stronger rise in services business activity, preliminary survey results from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index rose to 54.2 in June from 53.4 in May



France's private sector expanded at a faster pace in June driven by an acceleration in services economy, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The flash composite output index rose to 55.6 in June, while the reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 54.2.



