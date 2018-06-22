JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44



JZ Capital Partners Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased a total of 160,379 ordinary shares, at a price of 484.00 per share. The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased shares and so, following the purchases, the Company has 83,105,740 ordinary shares in issue.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



The Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc (the on-market purchases).



Ordinary Shares:

JZ Capital Partners Ltd

Date of purchase: 22/06/2018

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,000

Weighted average price: 484.00 pence

Lowest price per share: 484.00 pence

Highest price per share: 484.00 pence

Volume weighted average price per ordinary share:

Trading venue: JPSI

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 85,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 484.00 pence





As a consequence of the above on-market purchases the Company also has made off-market repurchases of 75,379 ordinary shares (the off-market purchases) from David W. Zalaznick, John (Jay) W. Jordan II and Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, in proportion with their current holdings of ordinary shares in the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The off-market purchases will be executed at the CFC Buyback Arrangement Price (as defined in the Company's Circular to shareholders dated 20 April 2017) which is equal to the volume weighted average price per ordinary share repurchased by J.P Morgan Securities Plc pursuant to the on-market purchases during the course of today.



