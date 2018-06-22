

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market bounced back in a big way Friday, ending the session with a substantial gain after struggling for much of the week.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.85 percent Friday and finished at 8,616.56. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.78 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.69 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished solidly in positive territory. Roche and Nestle climbed 2 percent each and Novartis gained 1.6 percent.



Credit Suisse advanced 2.9 percent and UBS rose 2.7 percent. Julius Baer also finished higher by 1.8 percent.



Swiss Life increased 2.9 percent, Swiss Re gained 1.8 percent and Zurich Insurance added 1.7 percent.



Swatch Group climbed 2.6 percent and rival Richemont rose 1.3 percent.



Swisscom advanced 2.9 percent and Adecco added 2.5 percent.



