

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Friday as U.S. stocks trimmed recent losses.



August gained 20 cents to settle at $1,270.70/oz. Prices were down 0.6 percent for week, at one point touching the lowest in 2018.



A strong dollar continued to weigh on gold prices as IHS/Markit data signalled robust U.S. economic growth for the second quarter.



The IHS manufacturing index slipped to a seven-month low of 54.6 from 56.5. Any reading over 50 signals expansion.



The flash PMI surveys add to evidence that the U.S. economy is enjoying a strong second quarter. Despite growth cooling slightly in June, the latest numbers round off the best quarter for three years, and suggest economic growth has lifted markedly higher than the 2.3% rate of expansion seen in the first quarter to well over 3%,' said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.



