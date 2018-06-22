

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BlackBerry (BB) initially moved to the upside but have pulled back sharply over the course of the trading session on Friday. BlackBerry is currently down by 8.3 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



The steep drop by BlackBerry comes after the software company reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results but forecast a slowdown in sales growth by its software and services business amid a transition to a subscription-based model.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX