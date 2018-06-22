Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the rabies market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat chondrosarcoma.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Rabies: Market overview

Rabies is a viral disease that causes acute irritation of the brain in humans and other animals. Rabies is spread to humans from animals such as dogs, cats, and cows. Rabies can be spread when an infected animal scratches or bites humans. The saliva from an infected animal can also spread rabies if it comes in contact with a human body part. Some of the symptoms of rabies include incubation, prodrome, acute neurologic pain, and coma.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "According to a major research, the cases of human rabies in the US is very rare. There are only one to three cases reported annually for human rabies. There were only 8 cases of human rabies that were reported in the US in the last 10 years. Dog rabies vaccination programs have stopped the natural spread of rabies among domestic dogs."

Rabies: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the rabies market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination and unknown), RoA (intradermal, intradermal/intramuscular, intramuscular, and unknown), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, vaccine, and unknown), targets (innate immune cells, immune system, immunoglobin, rabies glycoprotein, and unknown), MoA (innate immune cell activator, immunostimulant, immunoglobulin replacement, rabies glycoprotein encoder, unknown, and immunoglobulin activator), and recruitment status (completed, active not recruiting, and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 42.86% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of rabies are monotherapy.

In case of intradermal RoA, the drugs are applied within the layers of the skin. About 4.77% of the total therapeutics are being developed for intradermal RoA.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

