Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Atom Energy Inc. (OTC Pink: ATURF) ("Atom" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of May 22, 2018, that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement whereby it has issued 8,730,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at $0.25 per Share for gross proceeds of $2,182,500.

The Company has paid eligible finders cash commission in the total amount of $37,975, being 7% of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of Shares, to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to finders to acquire up to a total of 151,900 Shares, being 7% of the number of Shares, sold to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.25 per Share on or before June 18, 2019.

All securities issued in connection with the closing of this tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Proceeds of the private placement will be allocated to working capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Veltheer"

John Veltheer, CEO & Director

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (604) 562-6915

E-mail: john@veltheer.com

