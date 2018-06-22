Technavio analysts forecast the recreational vehicle market in North America to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005677/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the recreational vehicle market in North America from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The installation of solar technology in recreational vehicles (RVs) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the recreational vehicle market in North America. Conventionally, the engines of the RVs or external generators were used to power electrical appliances fitted in RVs. However, these power sources are not economical and environment-friendly as they would require fossil fuels and contribute to air and noise pollution, thereby requiring additional costs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the substantial cost savings by using RVs over conventional modes of vacation as a key factor contributing to the growth of the recreational vehicle market in North America:

Recreational vehicle market in North America: Substantial cost savings by using RVs over conventional modes of vacation

There is a growing preference for road trips and vacations in the market in the recent years. Planning the finances involved in the trip is also essential. At present, several options are available that would help consumers save money on trips and owning an RV is one such option that would help consumers save costs when compared with other models available for road trips.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive manufacturing, "There are three major options that help in the cost-effective planning of road trips, including driving own car and staying at a hotel, owning an RV, and renting an RV. It has been comprehended that owning an RV is typically the best option for cost-effectively planning a trip. In addition, as RVs combine both staying and traveling, they allow individuals to travel and stay at their convenience and time."

Recreational vehicle market in North America US tops the market

This market research report segments the recreational vehicle market in North America by RV type (towable RVs and motorized RVs) and geography (the US and rest of North America). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The US was the leading region for the recreational vehicle market in North America in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 91%. This region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005677/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com