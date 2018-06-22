sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

PRESS ALERT & INVITATION: Arbitrade to Hold a Press Conference on June 28th From Bermuda - Its New Global Headquarters

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is an invitation to all media following Arbitrade and/or covering the cryptocurrency markets. You are invited to join Arbitrade's Chairman, Len Schutzman, and management who will discuss their progress toward establishing Arbitrade as a world-class cryptocurrency exchange and coin company. They will also discuss their move and incorporation into Bermuda, one of the world's best regulated jurisdictions and a platform from which Arbitrade will reach out to several international markets. It will be a lively discussion that will also include details of the many economic and social advantages and new jobs that companies, like Arbitrade, will bring to countries in which they settle and do business around the world.

Details of how to access the press briefing webcast are as follows:

Please register now for the upcoming Arbitrade Conference Call:

Date: Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

We recommend that you connect to the meeting at least 10 minutes prior to the start to avoid long hold times. Additional international toll-free numbers are provided below. Be prepared to give the operator your name and location along with your participate passcode.

Please note that this invitation is being sent to the Arbitrade media members; it is not open for everyone. Please do not forward this invitation to others.

Dial-in Numbers for the Conference Call
Dial-in Number: (844) 535-4032
Secondary Dial-in: (409) 983-9735
Participant Passcode: 8092727

Media Contact:
Victor Webb
Marston Webb International
T: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418
e-mail: marwebint@cs.com (mailto:marwebint@cs.com)



