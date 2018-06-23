Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Al Williams has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons effective June 22, 2018. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Williams for his valuable contribution to the Board and wish him every success in the future.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Andrew Pooler to serve as a director effective June 22, 2018. Mr. Pooler holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho and has over 30 years of experience as a mining engineer and operations executive. He currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer and Director of Maritime Resources Corp. Before joining Maritime Resources, he was Chief Operating Officer of Esperanza Resources Corp., prior to which he served as Chief Executive Officer of PanTerra Gold Limited. Mr. Pooler spent 5 years with Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp., as Chief Operating Officer, where he had a key role in the advancement of the Ajax deposit. He also spent 5 years as Senior Vice President, Mine Operations, for Pan America Silver Corporation where he was responsible for the production performance of six operating mines located in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

Doug Fulcher, CEO & President of the Company, would like to welcome Mr. Pooler and stated, "That the Company will benefit from Mr. Pooler's extensive mining experience in several countries including Mexico."

The Company has granted Mr. Pooler incentive stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before June 22, 2020 and are fully vested.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. an exploration Company is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It currently has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares or 754 square kilometers) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico.

