Malignant glioma: Market overview

Malignant glioma comprises a group of tumors arising from the glial cells in the brain or spinal cord. They are broadly dicided into astrocytomas and oilgodendrogliomas. Astrocytomas are graded from I to IV. The most common subtype of primary brain tumors is malignant glioma, which is very aggressive, highly invasive, and neurologically destructive tumor.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "The symptoms of malignant glioma are a headache, nausea or vomiting, confusion or a decline in brain function, memory loss, personality changes, and irritability."

Malignant glioma segmentation

This market research report segments the malignant glioma market based on therapies employed that includes combination therapy, monotherapy, and unknown, RoA (oral, IV, intratumoral, IV and oral, parental and oral, subcutaneous, IM and EP, intradermal injection, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, vaccine, oncolytic virus and monoclonal antibody, gene therapy, recombinant protein, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (PD-1, EGFR, IL, T-cell, cell cycle, IDO, others, and unkown), drugs under development (pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, and phase III), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and unknown). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

