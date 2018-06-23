

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) announced updated safety and efficacy results, including overall survival, from the safety lead-in of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the triplet combination of encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor and cetuximab, an anti-EGFR antibody, in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. The company said the results showed that, at the time of analysis, the overall survival data were fully mature through 12.6 months and that the median overall survival had not yet been reached. The one-year overall survival rate for the cohort was 62%.



The company said the triple combination was generally well-tolerated with no unexpected toxicities.



