

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported that two investigational doses of the companys's dulaglutide (4.5 mg and 3.0 mg), as well as Trulicity (dulaglutide) 1.5 mg, provided significantly better blood sugar control with weight benefits compared to placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes.



The safety and efficacy of the dulaglutide investigational doses are being studied further in a large, Phase 3 clinical trial, AWARD-11. The study is expected to complete in 2019.



