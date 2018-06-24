Ford Motor Company: Congratulations! It's a Driver

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On this historic day for women drivers in Saudi Arabia, newborn Amal (Hope in Arabic) represents a new dawn for the next generation of drivers in the Kingdom who will take to the road towards a bright new future. She is one of the first Saudi baby girls to be born after the lifting of the driving ban on June 24th, 2018 (10 Shawwal 1439 Hijri), and will grow in a country that offers more choice for women than ever before. Baby Amal was born at SMC Hospital in Riyadh at 2:28am this morning, weighing 3.140 kg. Her parents Ibtissam and Abdallah, were gifted a small memento of the occasion by the Ford Middle East team.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710145/Ford_Motor_Company_Baby_Amal.jpg )



About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visithttp://www.corporate.ford.com.??

Ford's history in the Middle East goes back more than 60 years. The company's local importer-dealers operate more than 155 facilities in the region and directly employ more than 7,000 people, the majority of whom are Arab Nationals. For more information on Ford Middle East, please visithttp://www.me.ford.com

Ford Middle East is also a responsible corporate citizen with currently various CSR initiatives running in the region including the Ford Motor Company Conservation & Environmental Grants, Ford Warriors in Pink breast cancer awareness campaign, Ford Driving Skills for Life for young drivers and the Henry Ford Entrepreneur Academy, education initiative for young entrepreneurs.

Contacts:

Sue Nigoghossian

MENA Communications

Ford Middle East & Africa

971-4-356-6368

snigogho@ford.com

Rasha Ghanem

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

971-4-4507600

rasha.ghanem@bm.com

