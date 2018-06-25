Capio Confirms Talks About Possible Structural Changes

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to market rumours, Capio confirms ongoing discussions relating to possible divestments of its non-Nordic operations.

Capio continuously evaluates different alternatives to drive growth and create shareholder value. As part of assessing several alternatives, Capio has been approached by potential buyers and has engaged in discussions concerning its non-Nordic operations.

With Capio's strong base in Modern Medicine and strategic direction towards specialization and digitalization, the board of directors of Capio sees it logical to evaluate these approaches in order to assess whether they are value creating for Capio's shareholders and reflect the full value of Capio's non-Nordic operations.

The board of directors of Capio believes a repositioning of Capio towards the Nordic markets has the potential to enhance the ability to deliver Capio's strategic focus on specialization and digitalization, thus driving shareholder value.

Capio will return with more information once available. Please note that no decisions have been made regarding potential structural changes.

Contact:

Henrik Brehmer, Senior Vice President Group Communication & Public Affairs

Telephone: +46-761-11-34-14

This is information that Capio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 00:20 (CET) on June 25, 2018.

